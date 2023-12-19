Europe Expecting Transparency from X

The European Commission is closely scrutinizing X, previously known as Twitter, regarding its online practices. European officials are concerned about the platform’s lack of transparency and its potential impact on user privacy. In a recent discussion on The Last Word, Tech Journalist Andy O’Donoghue and Dr. Johnny Ryan from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties shed light on the issue.

During the conversation, O’Donoghue and Ryan emphasized the need for increased transparency in X’s operations. They argued that users have the right to be aware of how their personal data is being used and shared the platform. The European Commission is similarly urging X to be more forthcoming in this regard and to take steps to protect user privacy.

Furthermore, O’Donoghue and Ryan highlighted the potential consequences of X’s behavior on individual rights and democratic processes. They suggested that the platform’s influence on public opinion and its ability to reach a wide audience make it crucially important for X to be accountable and transparent.

The European Commission’s challenge to X is part of a broader effort European officials to ensure that tech platforms uphold fundamental rights and adhere to EU regulations. The commission expects companies like X to demonstrate responsibility in their online practices and to prioritize user privacy and data protection.

In summary, the European Commission is placing pressure on X to improve its transparency and protect user privacy. Tech experts and civil liberties advocates are emphasizing the importance of holding platforms like X accountable to safeguard individual rights and democratic processes. This move is part of a wider effort European officials to regulate tech companies and ensure they comply with EU regulations.