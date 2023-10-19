American Model Georgia Durante’s Wild Life Story to be Adapted into Streaming TV Series

Georgia Durante, a former model and native of East Rochester, New York, is set to have her captivating life story turned into a multi-episode streaming TV series. According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Sony Pictures Television has optioned Durante’s 1998 memoir, “The Company She Keeps,” for adaptation. The series is being developed a team of writers and may be sold to popular platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Durante’s memoir documents her journey from being a teenage model, famously known as the “Kodak girl” in the 1960s, to her involvement with organized crime in both Rochester and New York City. As one of Eastman Kodak’s first bikini models, she gained nationwide recognition through billboards and advertisements at the young age of 17. Durante’s association with the Rochester mafia, specifically Salvatore “Sammy G” Gingello, led her to become a getaway driver for the mob, earning her the nickname “Georgie-Girl.”

In addition to her ties with organized crime, Durante also recounts her abusive marriage to Joe Lamendola, a man connected to the mob. Escaping from this toxic relationship, she moved to California with her daughter, where she started a new life as a stunt driver for commercials and Hollywood productions. Durante even had the opportunity to work as a stunt driver for supermodel Cindy Crawford in a Pepsi commercial.

Given the breadth and depth of Durante’s remarkable life, she believes that a series format is more appropriate for her story than a limited film adaptation. She expressed concerns about condensing her entire life into a two-hour film and the difficulty in deciding which aspects to include and exclude.

The details surrounding the TV series, such as the director, cast, and release date, have yet to be announced. However, Durante will be returning to Rochester for a talk and book signing event on October 23 at Red Fedele’s Brook House. The event, hosted author Blair T. Kenny, will also feature Gina Gingello and her book about her father, Salvatore “Sammy G” Gingello, titled “Sammy ‘G’: The Untold Story of My Father.”

Sources:

Democrat & Chronicle