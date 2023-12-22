New Restaurant in Upstate New York Earns Rave Reviews for Creative Mexican Cuisine

A recently opened restaurant in Leeds, New York has garnered national attention for its innovative approach to modern Mexican cuisine. Casa Susanna, situated within the scenic Camptown retreat in the Catskills, has been listed as one of the 50 best new restaurants in America Esquire.

Led chef Efrén Hernández, Casa Susanna offers a menu that pushes the boundaries of traditional Mexican flavors. The restaurant’s standout dishes include the squash-blossom tetela, the mackerel al pastor, and the tamal de chocolat, all of which have been described as “moan-inducing marvels” Esquire.

Located within the 50-room Camptown hotel, Casa Susanna has quickly become a foodie hotspot. The boutique hotel, which underwent a revamp earlier this year, offers guests a tranquil escape on its 22-acre property. A saltwater swimming pool adds to the appeal of the beautiful surroundings.

Casa Susanna has been praised not only critics but also locals. Condé Nast Traveler labeled the restaurant a “total stand-out” and named it among the best dining experiences of the year. Meanwhile, the staff at Eater NY declared Casa Susanna’s tetelas, delicious corn masa triangles typically filled with beans, as their favorite in the Catskills.

In recognition of his visionary and caring cooking, chef Efrén Hernández has been honored as Esquire’s “Rising Star of the Year”. Casa Susanna advises diners to order plenty of tortillas to fully enjoy their sharing-style meals.

To experience the unique flavors of Casa Susanna, visitors can make a reservation for dinner Thursday through Monday or indulge in brunch on weekends. The restaurant’s menu regularly changes to showcase the freshest ingredients available.

If you’re a food enthusiast seeking bold flavors and a one-of-a-kind dining experience, Casa Susanna should be at the top of your list. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the inventive and mouthwatering creations at this exceptional restaurant in Upstate New York.