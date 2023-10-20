Upset with Fan Wars, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Plans to Quit Social Media

Star Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his blockbusters Khaidi, Master, and Vikram, has a massive fan base that rivals that of popular actors in South India. Despite his popularity, Lokesh has recently expressed his intention to quit social media due to the immense hate and trolling he receives during fan wars.

During a recent interview while promoting his latest film Leo, Lokesh revealed his frustration with the overenthusiasm of fans trying to prove their favorite heroes’ box office stamina. He explained that fans often tag him in their posts, leading to thousands of abusive messages and posts on a daily basis. This has pushed him to consider leaving social media altogether.

Lokesh emphasized that the only reason he remains on social media is to support newcomers and low-budget movies. He stated that he has zero interest in social media and believes that it should be treated as a form of entertainment rather than a platform for aggressive fan rivalries.

His latest film Leo, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, was released yesterday and has already achieved record-breaking opening day collections globally.

While it is unclear if Lokesh will actually follow through with his plans to quit social media, his statement raises important questions about the toxic fan culture that exists online and its impact on the mental well-being of artists and creators. It serves as a reminder for fans to respect boundaries and engage in healthy discussions rather than resorting to hate and abuse.

Definitions:

– Fan wars: Intense rivalries and feuds between fans of different celebrities or franchises on social media platforms, often leading to hate and trolling.

– Trolling: Making intentionally provocative or offensive comments online to provoke strong reactions from others.

– Box office stamina: The ability of an actor’s films to consistently perform well at the box office, indicating their popularity and drawing power.

