From Engineering to Civil Services: The Inspiring Journey of Aarushi Sharma

Aarushi Sharma, a trailblazer from Meerut, India, made a brave decision to transition from engineering to a distinguished career in the civil services. After graduating from Delhi Technological University with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), Aarushi realized that she was not fulfilled in the engineering field. Instead of following the conventional path of securing a campus placement, she chose to chase her dream of clearing the challenging Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

With unwavering determination, Aarushi relocated to Delhi to focus solely on preparing for the UPSC exams. She dedicated herself to an exhaustive self-study approach, diving deep into the intricate UPSC syllabus. Despite initial setbacks and disappointments, Aarushi’s resolve only grew stronger. She distanced herself from social media distractions and remained committed to her goal.

In 2021, Aarushi’s hard work paid off when she achieved a significant milestone securing a coveted position in the prestigious Indian Information Services (IIS). However, she did not stop there. Aarushi continued her pursuit of excellence and re-entered the UPSC exams in 2022. This time, she achieved an impressive rank of 402, earning a place in the esteemed Indian Revenue Services (IRS).

Aarushi Sharma’s inspiring journey is a testament to her lifelong curiosity and appetite for knowledge. Currently serving as an IRS officer in Mumbai, she excels in her professional role while actively engaging with a wider audience on social media, particularly Instagram. With over 69,000 admirers, Aarushi continues to inspire others with her story of determination, adaptability, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

Aarushi Sharma’s remarkable odyssey serves as a beacon for anyone with a dream and the unwavering resolve to pursue it. Her story not only motivates aspiring civil servants but also resonates with individuals from all walks of life, encouraging them to believe in the power of their aspirations and embrace challenges with courage.

