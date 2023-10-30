Social Media Abuzz Over Surprising UPS Driver Paycheck

Social media platforms have recently been buzzing with astonishment as a UPS driver shared the details of his weekly paycheck, leaving many questioning their career choices. In a video that has already garnered over 7.5 million views on TikTok, driver Skyler Stutzman revealed the breakdown of his payment, including taxes and deductions.

Stutzman clarified that UPS pays its union members on a weekly basis, allowing for a clear reflection of their earnings. Without intending to offend anyone, he expressed his appreciation for content creators who share their paystubs and shed light on how wages are distributed in various industries.

The jaw-dropping revelation was that, before taxes and deductions, Stutzman’s weekly payment amounted to a surprising $2,004.98. After subtracting total taxes of $487.49 and deductions of $204.25, his take-home pay amounted to $1,313.24 per week, leaving many TikTok users wide-eyed.

Despite assumptions that such a substantial paycheck must come from grueling hours of work, Stutzman disclosed that he earns an hourly rate of $44.26 and works 42.76 hours per week. His paystub also revealed his regular hours, overtime, and production bonus hours, as well as a year-to-date payment total of $76,243.08.

The comments section of Stutzman’s video exposed a mix of awe and disbelief. Some speculated that his significant earnings were likely a result of his lengthy tenure with the company. Comparisons were made to other professions, with users surprised that a UPS driver could earn more than they do after years of experience and higher education.

While the generous pay of UPS drivers surprised many, it is important to note that their healthy paychecks are not uncommon. Thanks to their union, Teamsters, UPS drivers can anticipate a raise of $2.50 in 2023 and a total increase of $7.50 over the course of five years.

With this newfound insight into the world of UPS drivers’ compensation, it is clear that their dedication and hard work are generously rewarded.