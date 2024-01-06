West Park Presbyterian Church Reevaluates Plans Amidst Support from Celebrities

West Park Presbyterian Church, an Upper West Side congregation in Manhattan, has decided to halt its plans to demolish its landmark building and sell the property to a developer. The church, facing financial challenges to maintain the crumbling 19th-century Romanesque Revival building, had hoped that the sale would provide funds for the broader work of the church. However, the building was designated a landmark in 2010, requiring permission from the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission to proceed with demolition.

Supporters of the building’s preservation, including elected officials and Hollywood stars such as Mark Ruffalo and Matt Damon, have rallied to save the church. Their efforts have paid off, with the church withdrawing its demolition application due to a lawsuit involving a lease dispute. The commission was set to vote on the application, but with the legal action, the church plans to reapply once the lawsuit is resolved.

The decision to put the demolition on hold has raised hopes among preservation advocates that the building’s future could take a different direction. Council member Gale Brewer, who played a crucial role in designating the building as a landmark, expressed her delight and desire for someone else to acquire the building with intentions to preserve it.

The controversy surrounding the church’s fate garnered national attention due to the involvement of celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Matt Damon, Wendell Pierce, Amy Schumer, and Common, who voiced their support for preservation. However, the debate also highlighted the housing crisis affecting New York City, with some proponents of development arguing that the defense of the church building hindered necessary housing solutions.

The decision to delay demolition presents an opportunity for a reevaluation of the building’s future. While the fate of West Park Presbyterian Church remains uncertain, the support from celebrities and preservation advocates has had a significant impact on the conversation surrounding historic landmarks and urban development in New York City.