Revamping Pilgrimage Subsidy Process in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has implemented a new system for pilgrims seeking to avail the Kashi pilgrimage subsidy. Instead of the previous requirement to produce biometrically attested certificates or temple darshan tickets, devotees must now take a geotagged selfie within a 5km radius of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and upload it on the muzrai department app or portal. This innovative approach aims to simplify the process and eliminate the hassle of obtaining attested certificates from officials.

The decision to introduce the selfie-clicking rule is not without its reasons. Karnataka muzrai minister, Ramalinga Reddy, highlights that this method is particularly convenient for young individuals who are well-versed with technology. However, it may pose challenges for women and senior citizens who may struggle to obtain the required attested certificates. By utilizing geotagged selfies, the government aims to streamline the subsidy procedure and make it more accessible to all.

To claim the Rs 5,000 subsidy for the Kashi pilgrimage, pilgrims must upload their geotagged selfie, along with supporting documents such as Aadhaar or domicile certificates and bank account details for subsidy transfer. The government also offers additional subsidies, including Rs 30,000 for the first-time pilgrimage to Mt. Kailash Manas Sarovar and Rs 20,000 for devotees embarking on the Chardham Yatra for the first time.

Despite the provision for subsidies, the number of claimants remains relatively low. Last year, only two individuals claimed the Kailash Manas Sarovar subsidy, while 1,863 devotees received the Chardham subsidy. In an effort to encourage greater participation, the government has set aside a Rs 7-crore corpus specifically for pilgrimage subsidies.

The Karnataka government extends its support to 30,000 pilgrims annually for the Kashi subsidy alone. However, during the last financial year, only 17,072 devotees took advantage of this opportunity. Similarly, 1,644 devotees who joined the Karnataka-Bharat Gaurav Darshan Yatra to Kashi-Gaya claimed the Rs 5,000 subsidy. It is evident that there is still room for more devotees to benefit from these subsidies.

In conclusion, the introduction of geotagged selfies as a part of the subsidy process marks a significant shift in how Karnataka facilitates pilgrimage subsidies. By embracing technology, it aims to make the procedure more efficient and accessible to all. So, whether you’re planning a pilgrimage to Kashi, Mt. Kailash Manas Sarovar, or embarking on the Chardham Yatra, remember to capture that geotagged selfie and claim your subsidy.

