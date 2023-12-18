New Leadership Urgently Needed at University of Pennsylvania

A growing number of individuals and organizations have joined the chorus calling for the immediate removal of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill following her controversial testimony at a House hearing earlier this week.

During the hearing, Magill, along with the presidents of Harvard and MIT, faced criticism for not explicitly stating that calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their code of conduct on bullying or harassment. Instead, they argued that it would depend on the circumstances and conduct.

Magill had already been under scrutiny prior to the hearing due to incidents of antisemitism on campus and what many considered to be a weak response from her administration.

In an attempt to clarify her message, Magill released a video stating that a call for the genocide of Jewish people is a call for extreme violence. She also acknowledged that Penn’s policies needed further clarification and evaluation.

However, these efforts to address the controversy have not appeased her detractors. A bipartisan group of over 70 members of Congress sent a letter to the boards of Harvard, MIT, and Penn demanding the dismissal of Magill and her counterparts at the other universities, emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of Jewish and Israeli students, teachers, and faculty.

Calls for Magill’s resignation have also come from Former US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, a former UPenn trustee, who called for a complete leadership change. Stone Ridge Holdings CEO Ross Stevens, a major donor to Penn, threatened to rescind $100 million worth of shares held Penn if Magill remains as president.

Additionally, the Wharton Board of Advisors, comprised of influential business leaders, has called for Magill’s immediate removal, citing her testimony as a key reason.

The testimony has also sparked criticism from Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, who described it as catastrophic.

As pressure continues to mount, it remains to be seen how Penn’s board of trustees will respond to these demands for Magill’s ouster. The controversy highlights the importance of swift and decisive action when addressing issues of antisemitism on college and university campuses.