University of Pennsylvania President Resigns Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has voluntarily resigned from her position following criticism of her testimony about antisemitism on Capitol Hill. The board chair, Scott Bok, has also resigned. Magill will continue to serve as a tenured professor at Penn Carey Law School.

The resignation comes after Magill’s disastrous testimony before Congress, where she struggled to answer questions about whether calls for genocide against Jews would violate the university’s code of conduct. This exchange went viral and led to calls for Magill’s resignation from business leaders, donors, and politicians.

Although Magill had been under fire for several months regarding her handling of antisemitism on campus, her testimony proved to be the final straw. Former Penn trustee Vahan Gureghian, who stepped down in protest of the school’s handling of a controversial Palestinian literature festival, stated, “It was time for President Magill to resign. The opportunity to demonstrate leadership was two months ago.”

A bipartisan group of over 70 members of Congress also sent a letter to Penn and other universities, demanding the removal of Magill and her counterparts. They expressed their concern over the presidents’ responses to questions about antisemitism on college campuses.

While Magill’s resignation marks a significant downfall for her, Bok expressed support for her, stating that she was exhausted and made a misstep. He believes she was unfairly treated and that her answer to a moral question was overshadowed legalistic concerns.

The University of Pennsylvania board of trustees had planned to hold an emergency meeting, but it is unclear if Magill’s future was to be discussed. However, considering the flood of criticism, it is likely that her resignation was a central focus.

Penn has not yet appointed a new interim leader, leaving Magill as the interim president until a successor is chosen. The university did not have a succession plan in place despite the calls for Magill’s resignation.