University of Pennsylvania Board Chair Resigns Amid Leadership Shake-up

University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok has announced his resignation following the departure of President Liz Magill. Bok’s decision to step down from the board of trustees comes as Magill also resigns from her position. In a statement, Bok explained that while he was initially asked to remain in his role to assist with the presidential transition, he ultimately decided that now was the right time for him to leave.

Julie Platt, the current vice chair of the board of trustees, will serve as the interim chair until a successor is appointed. However, due to Platt’s existing commitment as Board Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, she will only serve in this capacity until a new chair is appointed.

The board of trustees has outlined an expedited process for selecting a new chair, which includes consulting with the full board and making a recommendation to the Executive Committee prior to the start of the spring term.

In her statement, Magill expressed her gratitude for serving as president of the University of Pennsylvania and working alongside faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance the institution’s missions. She will remain in her position until an interim president is appointed.

Magill’s resignation follows her controversial testimony during a congressional hearing. When asked if calling for the genocide of Jews violates the university’s rules or code of conduct, Magill gave a non-answer, stating that it depends on the context. She later clarified her position in a video statement, acknowledging that a call for genocide is an unequivocal call for horrific violence and expressing regret for not emphasizing that during the hearing.

As the University of Pennsylvania undergoes leadership changes, the board of trustees and university community will play a vital role in ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to uphold the institution’s values and commitment to excellence in education.