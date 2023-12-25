University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees Chair Steps Down Following President’s Resignation

University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees Chair, Scott Bok, has announced his resignation, coinciding with the departure of President Liz Magill. Bok made the decision to step down from the board of trustees following Magill’s resignation. While he was initially asked to remain in his role to assist with the presidential transition, Bok determined that now was the appropriate time to leave.

Julie Platt, vice chair of the board of trustees, has been appointed as the interim chair. However, due to her current commitments as Board Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, Platt will only serve until a successor is appointed. The board’s Nominating Committee will promptly initiate a process, including consultation with the full Board of Trustees, to recommend the next Chair before the start of the spring term.

In a statement shared Bok, Magill expressed gratitude for her time as President, expressing it as a privilege to serve such an outstanding institution. She acknowledged the collaboration with faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance the University’s important missions. Magill will continue in her role until an interim president is named.

Magill’s resignation followed her appearance at a congressional hearing, where she gave a vague response to a question posed New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik regarding anti-Semitism and Penn’s code of conduct. Stefanik pressed Magill for a direct answer, which led to public criticism. Magill later clarified her comments, expressing regret for not emphasizing the gravity of calling for the genocide of Jewish people.

The departure of both Bok and Magill marks a significant shift in leadership at the University of Pennsylvania. The university will now focus on the process of appointing a new chair and interim president to guide them through the upcoming term.