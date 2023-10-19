New Horror and Animated Projects Announced: Spider Island, Night of the Zoopocalypse, BioShock, and More

Several exciting new horror and animated projects have been announced, promising thrilling and entertaining storytelling for audiences. Here’s a roundup of some of the latest updates:

Director Christopher Smith (Triangle, Severance) is set to direct Spider Island, a horror-comedy written Christopher Jolley and David Quantick. The film follows a group of social media influencers attending the launch party of a luxury resort on a beautiful island, only to find themselves facing deadly spiders.

Night of the Zoopocalypse is an animated family feature co-directed Ricardo Curtis and Rodrigo Perez-Castro. The movie features the voices of David Harbour, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Scott Thompson, and Gabbi Kosmidis. After a meteor crashes into Colepepper Zoo, a virus transforms the animals into zombie mutants. The story follows Gracie, a young wolf, teaming up with a mountain lion to find a way back to her pack and rescue the zoo from the deranged mutant-king.

Fans of the popular video game franchise BioShock will be thrilled to hear that Netflix is working on a movie adaptation. Screenwriter Michael Green provided an update, expressing optimism and excitement about the project. Collaborating with director Francis Lawrence, they aim to bring the sprawling, nightmarish world of BioShock to life on the screen.

Director Fede Alvarez shared some promising news about Alien: Romulus, stating that Ridley Scott has seen a cut of the film and described it as “fucking great.” Alvarez expressed his gratitude for the master’s feedback and complimented the dialogue in the movie.

Other projects include Godzilla: Minus One receiving a “PG-13” rating for creature violence and action, Studio Ghibli releasing a poster for The Boy and the Heron’s North American release, and the unveiling of exciting animated series such as Hawk, based on Mike Booth’s webnovel, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, featuring Ubisoft cameos.

Additionally, Michael Giacchino discussed the future of Werewolf By Night. While there have been talks, no further developments have been made. Nevertheless, Giacchino expressed his hope for more projects involving these characters in the future.

These announcements offer a mix of horror, comedy, and animated storytelling, promising to captivate audiences with thrilling adventures, intriguing plots, and memorable characters.

