New Armor and Weapons Sets Available for Monk, Warlock, and Warrior

New class armor sets and weapon sets have been released in this month’s Trading Post offerings for the Monk, Warlock, and Warrior classes. These new sets are sure to enhance your gameplay and give you a stylish edge in battle.

The Monk class can now acquire the Possessed Watcher Guide, which includes a headpiece, shoulder pads, and a waist item. In addition, the Possessed Watcher Arsenal comes with a fist weapon, a staff, and a keg.

For Warlocks, the Jewels of the Alluring Call set offers enhancements for the head, shoulder, and waist slots. The Instruments of the Alluring Call set includes a staff, an off-hand item, and a dagger.

Warriors can now obtain the Savage Champion’s Trophies set, featuring head, shoulder, and waist items. The Savage Champion’s Aggression set includes a 2-hand sword, a shield, and a 1-hand sword.

These new sets are available at the T&W in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post in Orgrimmar. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your character with these powerful and stylish items.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I obtain the new armor and weapon sets?

A: You can find them at T&W in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post in Orgrimmar.

Q: What classes are the sets available for?

A: The sets are available for the Monk, Warlock, and Warrior classes.

Q: What items are included in each set?

A: Each set includes armor pieces for different slots and corresponding weapons for the respective class.

Q: How much do the sets cost?

A: The armor sets cost 450 Trader’s Tender, while the weapon sets cost 500 Trader’s Tender.

Q: Are there any other new items available?

A: Yes, there are additional items such as mounts, pets, toys, and other equipment available for purchase. You can check them out at the Trading Posts mentioned above.

Q: Are these new items only available for a limited time?

A: The availability of these items may vary, so it’s recommended to check the Trading Posts regularly to ensure you don’t miss out on any limited-time offers.