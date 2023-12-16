Sunnyvale Approves Housing Development Despite Environmental Concerns

Sunnyvale officials have granted approval for a housing development to proceed, despite an appeal raised over potential exposure to cancerous chemicals. The Sunnyvale City Council unanimously voted to deny the appeal and issue building permits for the 5.82-acre development at 1150-1170 Kifer Road.

The appeal, made the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 270, raised concerns about the project’s potential indoor formaldehyde emissions from composite woods. Formaldehyde, a gas found in adhesive products, has been linked to cancer when exposed to high levels. The union called for another environmental review to assess the project’s impact on indoor air quality.

However, city officials recommended dismissing the appeal, stating that it relied on outdated information, speculation, and that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) does not regulate a project’s impact on itself. They argued that the appeal would apply to almost every construction project in the city.

The housing development, proposed the Prometheus Real Estate Group, involves demolishing a parking lot to construct an eight-story building with 225 apartments. The location, near the Lawrence Caltrain station, is part of a larger effort the city to meet state housing requirements. Sunnyvale aims to build over 3,000 new homes in the area 2031, with a significant portion designated as below-market rate.

The union’s appeal referenced an independent review that highlighted a potential cancer risk associated with the development. However, city officials argued that conflicting expert opinions did not warrant a new environmental impact report. They pointed to previous environmental reviews conducted for the Lawrence Station Area Plan as sufficient for this specific project.

This is not the first appeal filed the union. In 2020, a similar appeal was made regarding a proposed hotel development, which was also denied the city council. Mayor Larry Klein advised the union to engage with state legislators to address concerns about off-gassing of formaldehyde.

Despite the approval of the housing development, the issue of environmental impact and public health concerns continues to be a contentious topic. It remains to be seen how future developments and regulations will address such concerns in the interest of community well-being.