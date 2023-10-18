Delaware Detective Arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

Summary: A detective within the Smyrna Police Department in Delaware has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography. Michael Kealty, a 33-year-old detective, is accused of distributing child pornography through his Snapchat account. A search of his home uncovered more child pornography in his Snapchat account. Kealty, who was also a United States Air Force Reserves Staff Sergeant, allegedly engaged in conversations about child pornography with other Snapchat users. He is also accused of engaging with multiple minor girls through the app. Chief Torrie M. James of the Smyrna Police Department confirmed the investigation and stated that Kealty was terminated immediately. Kealty faces charges of Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography, which carry potential prison sentences of five to twenty years and an additional ten years if convicted, respectively. A detention hearing is scheduled for October 19th. The case is being investigated the FBI Baltimore Field Office and the Smyrna Police Department.

In a shocking turn of events, a detective within the Smyrna Police Department in Delaware has been arrested for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography. Michael Kealty, a 33-year-old detective and a United States Air Force Reserves Staff Sergeant, is accused of distributing child pornography through his Snapchat account. This disturbing activity reportedly took place in August of this year.

The investigation into Kealty’s actions was initiated the FBI Baltimore Field Office, in cooperation with the Smyrna Police Department. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators conducted a search of Kealty’s home on September 22nd. The search allegedly uncovered additional child pornography in his Snapchat account, providing further evidence against him.

According to court documents, Kealty not only distributed child pornography but also engaged in conversations about this illegal content with other Snapchat users. Shockingly, he is also accused of engaging in conversations with multiple minor girls through the app, further heightening the severity of the alleged offenses.

Upon learning of the investigation and the evidence against Kealty, Chief Torrie M. James swiftly addressed the situation, stating that Kealty had been immediately terminated from the Smyrna Police Department. Chief James expressed his deep disappointment and disgust, emphasizing the negative impact that this incident has had on the reputation of both the department and the town as a whole.

Kealty now faces charges of Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography. If convicted, distribution carries a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of twenty years in prison, while possession carries an additional ten years. A detention hearing for Kealty is scheduled for October 19th.

Sources: Department of Justice District of Delaware, WBOC