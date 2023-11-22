Breaking News: Ongoing Investigation Unfolds After Disturbing Incident Sends Shockwaves Through Quinte West

Quinte West residents were left stunned today as news broke of an ongoing investigation surrounding a horrifying incident in the community. While preliminary details are still emerging, reports indicate that local law enforcement, the Quinte West OPP, is actively involved in a kidnapping investigation.

The incident was brought to public attention through various posts on the popular social media platform X. According to these reports, the OPP initially responded to a collision that occurred on Meyers Creek Road near Jeffrey Drive on Wednesday afternoon. However, what began as a typical accident quickly took a terrifying turn when individuals involved in the incident promptly fled from the scene.

To aid in the investigation and ensure the safety of the community, the OPP has mobilized their specialized Emergency Response Team and Canine Units. These highly trained units, along with regular officers, are currently focusing their efforts in the area encompassing Aikens Road, Whites Road, and Meyers Creek Road.

In order to facilitate the ongoing investigation, local officials have implemented road blocks, diverting traffic away from the immediate vicinity. Authorities advise motorists to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Furthermore, as a precautionary measure, school buses have encountered delays affecting multiple schools in the area. The impacted schools include Foxboro, Trent River, Prince Charles (T), Kente, Frankford, Stirling, Sus. Moodie, Mass-Red, Bayside PS, and Bayside Secondary School. Parents are urged to stay updated on the situation and, if feasible, pick up their children directly from the school.

As Quinte West residents grapple with the shocking events unfolding in their once serene community, authorities continue to work diligently to gather information and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents involved. The Quinte West OPP are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist them in resolving this distressing incident.

