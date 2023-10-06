WhatsApp introduces new features for Android beta users

WhatsApp has released a new update for the beta version of its Android app, introducing two new features: pinned messages and a redesigned chat attachment menu.

The pinned messages feature allows users to pin important messages at the top of a conversation, making it easier to access frequently needed information. To pin a message, simply open the conversation, tap on the message you want to pin, and then tap on the “Pin” icon. Users can choose to have the pinned message displayed for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. The pinned message can also be removed at any time.

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a newly redesigned chat attachment menu with a more modern and intuitive look. This makes it easier for users to share various types of content. To access the new chat attachment menu, simply open a conversation and tap on the “Attachment” icon.

These new features are currently only available to a limited group of beta testers, but they will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

Sources:

– Article Schmidtis Blog*

– WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– Pinned messages: Important messages that are displayed at the top of a conversation for easy access and reference.

– Chat attachment menu: A menu in the WhatsApp app that allows users to attach various types of content, such as photos, videos, documents, and contacts, to their messages.

*Source URL not provided.