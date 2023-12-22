Fire Rages Through Vacant Home in Dayton

Dayton, Ohio – A vacant home in Dayton was engulfed in flames early Thursday morning, marking the second fire at the same location in recent weeks. Firefighters and police were called to the scene on Dow Street around 5:06 a.m. after reports of a house fire. The District Fire Chief, Nick Judge, stated that the house was known to be frequented homeless individuals, making the search and rescue operation more challenging.

Flames were said to have shot through the roof of the home, creating a dangerous situation for the responders. Fire crews were able to search the first floor and basement before the roof collapsed and they had to evacuate. This incident serves as a reminder that vacant homes, even though unoccupied, can still pose risks as people seek shelter from the elements.

Judge emphasized the importance of ensuring no one is inside these vacant houses, stating, “We take a little more risk than we normally would to make sure no one is inside. It makes it risky for our guys.” He further explained that vacant homes often have hidden dangers such as previous fire damage and holes in the walls that are not immediately visible, making them hazardous for firefighters.

According to Judge, this is not the first time firefighters have been called to this location. Just a few weeks prior, they responded to another house fire at the same address. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities are checking to see if anyone was present during the incident.

The safety of firefighters during operations at vacant homes remains a concern, and an emergency demolition of the damaged home may be conducted to prevent further risks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with this fire.