Meta Platforms Set to Release Quest 3 Mixed-Reality Headset

Meta Platforms is gearing up to launch its newest Quest mixed-reality headset on October 10th. CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement at the Meta Connect conference, where he plans to provide an update on his vision of building an immersive metaverse.

The Quest 3, priced at $500, features the same mixed-reality technology found in Meta’s higher-end Quest Pro headset. This technology allows users to see a video feed of the real world while wearing the headset. The Quest 3’s release comes on the heels of Apple’s debut of its Vision Pro headset, a premium product priced at $3,500.

The Meta Connect conference is a significant event for the social media company, as it is their largest gathering of the year and their first in-person conference since the pandemic began. The announcements made at the conference will shed light on how Zuckerberg plans to navigate the shift in investor interest from augmented and virtual reality technologies to artificial intelligence.

Investors have questioned the company’s heavy investment in the metaverse, leading to significant losses. In response, Zuckerberg had to lay off tens of thousands of staff to continue funding his metaverse vision. This year’s conference will provide investors with insights into whether their investments will pay off.

Developers are also eager to learn more about Meta’s latest hardware devices as they assess the potential for creating new apps. Additionally, Meta revealed that they have fulfilled their earlier promise of rolling out mobile and web versions of their social VR platform, Horizon Worlds.

Meta’s continuous advancements in the virtual reality space are positioning them as a key player in the future of computing. As the metaverse gains momentum, Meta is poised to offer innovative and immersive experiences for users worldwide.

