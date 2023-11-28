New Ruling Allows U.S. Regulator to Limit Meta Platforms’ Revenue from Under-18 Users

In a recent development, Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media giants such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, faced a setback in a court battle over privacy. A federal judge, Timothy Kelly, has ruled that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has the authority to seek a reduction in the amount of money Meta earns from users under the age of 18.

The dispute dates back to May when the FTC accused Meta of misleading parents regarding the level of control they had over their children’s contact on the Messenger Kids app, along with other concerns. As part of a settlement in 2019, Facebook (now Meta) agreed to pay a $5 billion fine. However, the FTC now aims to modify the terms of the settlement, prohibiting Meta from profiting from data collected on users under 18, including its virtual reality business. Moreover, the proposed changes would introduce stricter limitations on the use of facial recognition technology.

Meta heavily relies on digital advertisements that target individuals based on personal data, accounting for over 98% of its revenue. The company finds itself in fierce competition with the popular short video app, TikTok, for the attention of younger users. Despite Meta’s efforts to appeal the FTC’s allegations, Judge Kelly denied a motion filed the company requesting the court to take over the dispute.

The decision made Judge Kelly opens up the possibility for the FTC to exert more control over Meta’s practices. However, Meta argues that the FTC’s allegations regarding children and privacy are baseless. A company spokesperson has stated that they are examining their legal options and will continue to vigorously challenge the FTC’s attempt to unilaterally redefine their agreement.

As the situation unfolds, it remains uncertain how this ruling will impact Meta Platforms’ revenue and its relationship with younger users. The FTC’s pursuit to reshape the settlement with Meta reflects its determination to address concerns over privacy violations and the manipulation of user data tech companies. This ongoing conflict highlights the importance of holding social media platforms accountable for safeguarding the privacy and well-being of users, particularly minors.

