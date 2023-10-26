Artificial Intelligence Drives Marketers to Digital Platforms Despite Uncertain Economy

A recent upward trend in the advertising businesses of tech giants Google, Meta, and Snap indicates that the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is attracting marketers to digital platforms, even in times of economic uncertainty. Despite the challenges posed the global economy, these companies have exceeded revenue expectations and demonstrated positive metrics for their advertising businesses.

Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer at Alphabet’s Google, highlighted the role of AI in helping advertisers reach their target audience efficiently and cost-effectively. Google has been heavily investing in AI technologies, such as Performance Max, which employs AI algorithms to determine the optimal distribution of marketing budgets across Google’s ad network. Notably, the retail segment exhibited strong performance during the July-September period, with the company preparing retailers for an extended holiday season to cater to consumers’ increasing focus on price and convenience.

In line with Google’s success, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, witnessed an increase of 31% in ad views compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decline of 6% in the average price per ad, this decline was the slowest in seven quarters, indicating Meta’s dedication to investing in AI in the upcoming year. Recognizing the privacy changes imposed Apple, Meta has actively utilized AI-powered marketing planning and ad measurement features, and is now introducing generative AI tools to create multiple variations of ad campaigns, providing a competitive advantage over smaller rivals such as Snap.

Snap’s efforts to enhance its ad-targeting tools with technology also yielded positive results, as average revenue per user saw growth in the third quarter. Analysts predict a continued rebound in the ad market, driven increased spending from retail companies. Among the major players, Google and Meta are expected to benefit the most, leading the growth in ad spending.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, companies like Google and Meta are deemed more resilient due to their wider reach, attracting a steady stream of advertisers. However, Meta’s Chief Financial Officer Susan Li recently acknowledged a softening in ad spending at the start of the fourth quarter, potentially linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Nevertheless, media research firm Magna has revised its forecast for U.S. ad spending growth to 5.2% for 2023, with an expected 9.6% rise in digital ad sales during that period.

FAQ:

Q: How does artificial intelligence drive marketers to digital platforms?

A: Artificial intelligence helps advertisers efficiently and cost-effectively reach their target audience on digital platforms.

Q: Which companies have experienced success in their advertising businesses?

A: Google, Meta, and Snap have surpassed revenue expectations and demonstrated positive metrics in their advertising businesses.

Q: How is Meta utilizing AI in its advertising strategies?

A: Meta is investing in AI technologies for marketing planning, ad measurement, and generative AI tools to create various ad campaign variations.

Q: Which sectors have performed well in the advertising market?

A: The retail sector has shown strong performance, with companies like Google and Meta expected to benefit the most.

Q: How resilient are companies like Google and Meta to geopolitical uncertainties?

A: Due to their wider reach and ability to attract advertisers, these companies are considered more resilient in the face of geopolitical turmoil.