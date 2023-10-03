Netflix Plans to Raise Prices after Hollywood Actors’ Strike

Netflix is reportedly planning to increase the price of its ad-free streaming service once the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike comes to an end, according to sources familiar with the matter. While discussions are underway to raise prices globally, the initial focus is expected to be on the United States and Canada.

At this point, there is no information available regarding the exact amount of the price increase or when it will take effect. Netflix has not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

Negotiations between the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios, are still ongoing. The next meeting between the two entities is scheduled for Wednesday. Meanwhile, the writers’ union recently reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after five months of unsuccessful negotiations.

As Netflix continues to invest heavily in original content and faces increasing competition in the streaming market, the potential price hike could help offset rising production costs and secure the company’s profitability in the long-term. However, it remains to be seen how subscribers will respond to a price increase and whether it could impact the streaming giant’s user base.

Definitions:

– Hollywood actors’ strike: A labor dispute involving actors in the entertainment industry, often related to issues such as contract terms, working conditions, or compensation.

– SAG-AFTRA actors’ union: A labor union representing actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and other media professionals.

– Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP): An employer association representing American motion picture and television producers in labor negotiations and other industry interests.