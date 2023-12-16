Increasing Government Requests Lead to Record Number of Social Media Content Restrictions in Malaysia

New data published Facebook-owner Meta and TikTok has revealed that a record number of social media posts and accounts were restricted in Malaysia during the first half of 2023. This surge in content restrictions comes as the Malaysian government has faced accusations of backpedaling on its promises to protect freedom of speech. The government has defended these actions, stating that their aim is to curb provocative posts related to race, religion, and royalty.

Meta reported that between January and June of this year, they restricted approximately 3,100 pages and posts on their Facebook and Instagram platforms in Malaysia due to alleged violations of local laws. This is six times higher than the previous six-month period, marking the highest number of content restrictions since Meta started reporting on Malaysia in 2017.

TikTok also faced a significant increase in requests from the Malaysian government to remove or restrict content. From January to June 2023, TikTok received 340 requests that affected 890 posts and accounts. In response to these requests, TikTok removed or restricted 815 items, the highest number in a six-month period since they started reporting on Malaysia in 2019.

The Malaysian government claims that their requests for content removal are aimed at protecting users from online harms, rather than stifling diverse views. However, free speech advocates have expressed concerns over the increasing number of requests and the removal of critical posts. Article 19, a free speech group, has warned that these restrictions could stifle legitimate free speech and expression.

It is important to remember that Malaysia is a country where race and religion are sensitive topics, with significant ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities in addition to the predominantly Muslim ethnic Malay population. The government has laws prohibiting seditious remarks or insults against the monarchy.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission reported a 24-fold increase in harmful content on social media platforms in 2023 compared to the previous year. This includes scams, illegal sales, gambling, fake news, and hate speech. The commission did not provide a breakdown of the harmful content found on each platform.

As the government continues to increase its efforts to regulate online content, the balance between protecting users and preserving free speech remains a heated topic of debate in Malaysia.