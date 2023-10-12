EU Industry Chief Gives TikTok 24 Hours to Combat Disinformation

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has given TikTok a 24-hour ultimatum to provide detailed measures on how it plans to combat the spread of disinformation on its platform. This follows an attack on Israel the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Breton’s warning comes after similar requests were made to Elon Musk, CEO of X, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms.

Breton’s letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, which was shared on social media platform Bluesky, expresses concerns that TikTok is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the European Union. In his letter, Breton also references the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which outlines clear rules on content moderation and imposes obligations on large online platforms to remove illegal content and address risks to public security and civic discourse.

TikTok’s response to Breton’s demands remains to be seen. In the meantime, X has already taken action to remove hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and has flagged or removed tens of thousands of related pieces of content. It is unclear how TikTok plans to address these concerns, and the clock is ticking for the platform to provide a satisfactory response.

The rise of disinformation and illegal content on social media platforms has become a growing concern for regulators and policymakers. The DSA aims to address this issue holding online platforms accountable for their content moderation practices. As governments and industry leaders work together to combat these challenges, it remains essential for platforms like TikTok to take proactive measures to ensure the integrity of their platform and protect users from harmful content.

Sources:

– Reuters