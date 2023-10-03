DirecTV Warns Warner Bros Discovery About Potential Violation of Contract

Satellite TV provider DirecTV has expressed concerns to Warner Bros Discovery regarding their plan to stream the CNN Max news service, citing a potential violation of their contract, according to sources familiar with the matter. Warner Bros Discovery recently launched CNN Max in the United States as an effort to improve ratings and attract a younger audience. The company has been focused on increasing subscribers’ engagement with its streaming service.

DirecTV, which also airs CNN, raised concerns that many of the shows available on CNN’s traditional cable channel were being included on CNN Max. In a letter to Warner Bros Discovery executives, DirecTV highlighted this issue, drawing attention to a potential breach of their contract. The situation echoes a recent dispute between Walt Disney Co and Charter Communications, which resulted in channels such as ESPN going unavailable on Charter’s cable service. This disagreement was eventually resolved last month.

No immediate response has been provided DirecTV regarding a request for comment from Reuters. Warner Bros Discovery declined to address the report directly but affirmed that their partners are aware of and comprehend the reasoning behind the launch of CNN Max, which aims to reach new audiences.

In summary, DirecTV has conveyed its concerns to Warner Bros Discovery, cautioning against potential contract violations with the streaming of CNN Max. This dispute follows previous conflicts in the industry, such as the one between Walt Disney Co and Charter Communications. The outcome of this matter remains uncertain as both companies have yet to provide further comments or reach a resolution.

Definitions:

– DirecTV: A satellite TV provider.

– Warner Bros Discovery: The parent company of CNN.

– CNN Max: A streaming service launched Warner Bros Discovery to improve ratings and attract a younger audience.

– Contract: An agreement between two or more parties that outlines the legal obligations and expectations of each party.

Sources:

– The New York Times

– Reuters