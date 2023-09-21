Chinese Navy to Recruit Graduate Students as Shipborne Aircraft Pilots

The Chinese navy is looking to hire graduate students with master’s degrees in science and engineering to fly shipborne aircraft. In an effort to improve the qualifications of its air personnel and build a stronger army, the navy has raised the age limit and expanded its search for talented recruits.

China is not only upgrading its military hardware but also focusing on improving the caliber of its recruits. Traditionally, the military has been a career path favored the less educated. However, the Chinese navy is now seeking highly educated individuals to fill these positions.

In an advertisement on social media platform WeChat, the People’s Liberation Army Navy announced that it is looking for graduate students under the age of 26 to pilot aircraft from ships. Previously, undergraduates aged 24 or below were eligible to apply, and before that, only high school graduates aged 20 and younger could apply.

According to the advertisement, candidates must be male with a clean “political history” and no legal or disciplinary issues. The training for these shipborne aircraft pilots will include three to four years of aviation theory and practical flight training. Those who become pilots will receive free medical care for themselves and their immediate family, as well as government-provided housing.

China is currently preparing its third domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, the Fujian, for sea trials. This is a significant step before the warship becomes fully operational. China has set a goal to modernize its military 2035 and is investing in training more military aircraft pilots.

The Chinese navy’s efforts to recruit graduate students for shipborne aircraft pilot positions have raised eyebrows internationally. Britain has blocked attempts China to recruit serving and former British military pilots, and the Biden administration in the United States has added entities to an export control list to prevent the hiring of foreign pilots to train Chinese pilots.

Overall, China’s push for highly educated recruits reflects its commitment to improving the qualifications and capabilities of its air personnel, as it seeks to strengthen its military and achieve its modernization goals.

Sources:

– Reuters