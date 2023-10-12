Australian Government Plans to Regulate Apple Pay and Google Pay

The Australian government has announced its plans to introduce new laws that would grant regulatory powers to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) over digital wallet providers such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. These popular payment platforms, along with China’s WeChat Pay, are currently not designated as payment systems, leaving them outside the country’s financial regulatory system.

Under the proposed rules, the RBA would be able to monitor digital wallet payments in the same way as credit card networks and other transactions. Additionally, the Treasurer would be given the authority to order regulators to assess whether any payment platforms pose risks to the country. The government aims to address the risks posed unregulated digital payment services, ensuring consumer protection, fostering competition, and promoting innovation.

The draft legislation expands the definitions of “payment system” and “participant” in Australia’s existing laws. This move reflects the need to update payments infrastructure and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the rapid developments in the country’s digital economy.

The Australian Banking Association reported a significant shift in payment preferences, with mobile wallet transactions increasing from 29.2 million in 2018 to an estimated 2.4 billion in 2022. This highlights the growing importance of regulating digital payment services to ensure the security and efficiency of financial transactions.

Both Apple and Google have expressed opposition to being designated as payment providers, emphasizing that their platforms are used customers to make payments using cards issued banks. Apple declined to comment on the proposed law, citing a previous submission to the treasury that stressed the limited role of digital services in the payment system. Google, on the other hand, stated that it has been collaborating closely with the Australian government in support of payment system reform.

The government has invited stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft legislation until November 1, with the aim of introducing the legislation to parliament later this year.

Sources: Reuters