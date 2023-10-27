New Update Makes Starting WhatsApp Chats with Unknown Numbers Easier Than Ever

Starting a chat on WhatsApp with an unknown phone number is about to become a lot simpler. A recent update to the WhatsApp beta version on Microsoft Windows app hints at a game-changing feature that eliminates the need to save a number before initiating a conversation.

The traditional method of starting a chat with an unknown number requires receiving it in a message and tapping on it. However, WhatsApp is working on an update that allows users to directly enter the phone number they wish to chat with, opening a new chat window for seamless communication.

To access this feature, users can tap the compose message button, which reveals a screen prompting the entry of the desired phone number. If the number is already saved in the user’s contacts, it can be selected from the list. Alternatively, users have the freedom to enter a new phone number from any country.

This update brings enormous convenience, especially when exchanging numbers with people you may not want to save as contacts permanently. By initiating chats without storing their contact details, users can enjoy a simplified and clutter-free experience.

The implications of this update not only extend to user accessibility but also to privacy. Numbers that are not saved in the user’s contacts will be unable to view the user’s personal information, providing an added layer of security.

While the wider rollout date for this update remains uncertain, it is evident that WhatsApp continues to surpass its competitors consistently enhancing its features. As the world’s most popular messaging app, WhatsApp’s commitment to innovation leaves platforms like Discord, Telegram, and Signal facing a tough challenge.

In summary, WhatsApp’s new update revolutionizes the way users initiate chats, allowing for swift and effortless communication with unknown numbers. This update’s convenience and privacy-enhancing features set WhatsApp apart from its competitors, making it the go-to messaging app for millions of users worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new WhatsApp update make chatting with unknown numbers easier?

A: The update allows users to directly enter an unknown phone number to initiate a chat, eliminating the need to have it saved in the contacts.

Q: Can users select numbers that are already saved in their phone’s contacts?

A: Yes, users can choose contacts from their saved list, but they also have the option to enter a new number from any country.

Q: What are the benefits of this update?

A: This update simplifies the process of starting chats with unknown numbers and enhances privacy restricting the access of unregistered numbers to personal information.

Q: When can users expect the wider rollout of this update?

A: The exact rollout date is unknown, but it is expected to happen in the near future.