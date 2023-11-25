NextStar Energy Confirms Plans to Utilize Technicians from South Korea for EV Battery Plant in Windsor

NextStar Energy has announced its intention to recruit a significant number of technicians from South Korea to aid in the establishment of a government-supported electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Windsor, Ontario. The company revealed that approximately 1,600 specialists from foreign suppliers will be tasked with the assembly, installation, and testing of the equipment necessary for battery production. Most of these temporary positions will be filled technicians with specific expertise in advanced machinery, derived from their experience in South Korea.

Contrary to initial concerns raised on social media, NextStar Energy has clarified that these technicians will not be working in Canada on a permanent basis but rather for a limited period. Upon completing their tasks, which may take between three and eighteen months, the technicians will return to their home country. It is crucial to note that their employment will not impinge on the availability of full-time jobs for Canadian workers. In addition to the 1,600 foreign specialists, the company plans to create 2,500 permanent positions for Canadians and hire an additional 1,600 temporary workers from the local labor force to facilitate the plant’s construction.

Although the reports prompted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to call for an investigation into hiring practices at the plant due to government involvement, the partnership involving Stellantis and LG Energy Solution is expected to generate considerable economic benefits for the region. The establishment of the EV battery plant will attract $15 billion in tax breaks, marking Canada’s first venture of its kind.

While some critics argue for an entirely Canadian workforce on this project, industry analysts stress the importance of leveraging the expertise and specialized knowledge possessed technicians from South Korea. Joe McCabe, President and CEO of Auto Forecast Solutions, stated that individuals familiar with the technology and possessing the necessary skills should be brought in to ensure the smooth functioning of operations. Once everything is in place, control can be transitioned to the local workforce.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)