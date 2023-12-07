Mountains of North Carolina Anticipate Heavy Snowfall

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for North Carolina areas above 3,500 feet, including Avery County, as heavy snowfall is expected on Wednesday. This comes after a light snowfall on Monday, which served as a precursor to the upcoming winter storm.

According to forecasters, the highest peaks in the Smoky Mountains are likely to receive over 6 inches of snow, accompanied wind gusts of up to 45 mph. The Mount Guyot area on the North Carolina border is forecasted to see up to 8 inches of snow, while Roan Mountain is expected to get up to 6 inches.

As the storm approaches, authorities have already closed sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway and U.S. 441/Newfound Gap Road due to snow and ice. Additional closures are expected Wednesday morning, prompting officials to issue warnings to travelers.

The National Weather Service advises caution as the morning commute may be impacted slippery road conditions. They also predict that the heaviest snowfall will occur between midnight tonight and dawn on Wednesday, with lighter snow showers lingering into the late morning or early afternoon.

The Winter Weather Advisory encompasses several counties, including Ashe County, Watauga County, Madison County, Yancey County, Mitchell County, Swain County, Haywood County, Graham County, and Jackson County.

Travelers are also reminded to be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility. The weather service recommends checking the full list of Blue Ridge Parkway closures for updated road conditions.

With this snowstorm, the mountains of North Carolina are eagerly anticipating the arrival of winter, offering a picture-perfect landscape for outdoor enthusiasts and winter sports enthusiasts alike.