Extreme Snowfall Expected in Western North Carolina Mountains

A significant snowstorm is set to hit the mountains of western North Carolina, bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas above 3,500 feet, including Avery County, which will remain in effect until Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting that the highest peaks in the Smokies could receive over six inches of snow, accompanied wind gusts of up to 45 mph. The Mount Guyot area on the North Carolina border is expected to see up to eight inches of snow, while Roan Mountain may receive up to six inches.

As the snowstorm intensifies, road conditions in the mountains are deteriorating. Several sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway have already been closed, and more closures are anticipated. By Wednesday morning, U.S. 441/Newfound Gap Road from Tennessee to Cherokee had been shut down due to snow and ice.

The current closures on the North Carolina Parkway include NC Highway 128 to South of Craggy Gardens Tunnel, NC Route 191, Pisgah Store to US Route 276, and a significant portion of Beech Gap (NC Route 215) to Balsam Gap (US Route 23/74).

Residents are urged to exercise caution while traveling, as the roads are expected to be slippery and visibility limited. Commuters should plan for potential delays during the morning rush hour.

Snowfall is anticipated to start in the northern part of the North Carolina mountains 8 p.m., gradually spreading southward. The heaviest snowfall is expected between midnight and dawn on Wednesday morning. Lighter snow showers may persist into late morning or early afternoon.

Affected counties under the Winter Weather Advisory include Ashe, Watauga, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Graham, and Watauga.

