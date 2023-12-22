Winter Storm Blankets Michigan in Snow

Summary: Michigan is experiencing a significant shift in weather conditions as a winter storm sweeps across the state, bringing heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions. While yesterday saw record high temperatures, today is an entirely different story, with scattered snow showers predicted for almost all of Michigan. The National Weather Service is forecasting that certain areas in Northern Michigan could see up to 7 inches of snowfall between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning. Lake effect snow bands are forming in the northwest Lower Peninsula and the eastern Upper Peninsula, with cities like Traverse City and St. Ignace expecting an inch or less. Dangerous road conditions and decreased visibility are expected, so caution is advised for those traveling in affected areas.

Winter has arrived in Michigan with a vengeance, disrupting the pleasant weather of the previous day. A winter storm is currently sweeping through the state, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and bringing heavy snowfall in its wake. The balmy conditions of yesterday are a distant memory as Michigan residents wake up to a winter wonderland.

According to the National Weather Service, several areas in Northern Michigan are at the epicenter of this snowfall. Antrim and Kalkaska counties are forecasted to receive the highest snow accumulations, with up to 7 inches possible Monday morning. The snow is expected to start as light rain or snow showers before intensifying into heavy snowfall overnight.

Lake effect snow bands are forming in typical areas, such as the northwest Lower Peninsula and the eastern Upper Peninsula. Cities like Traverse City and St. Ignace are predicted to receive minimal snowfall, with an inch or less on the ground the end of the system. Meanwhile, places like Munising and Gaylord could see up to two inches.

The timing of this snowfall is set to occur from 1 p.m. today until 7 a.m. tomorrow. This relatively short but intense burst of snowfall will result in snow-covered roads and reduced visibility, making travel hazardous. NWS meteorologists in the Gaylord office are advising caution while driving and suggest staying off the roads if possible.

As the storm progresses, a more powerful system is expected to impact the Sault Ste. Marie area from Monday to Tuesday. Further updates on this system will be provided as more information becomes available.