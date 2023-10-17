China Approaches 20,000 Britons on LinkedIn for Industrial Espionage

An estimated 20,000 Britons have been approached Chinese state actors on LinkedIn with the intention of stealing industrial or technological secrets, according to Ken McCallum, the head of MI5. McCallum highlighted that industrial espionage is occurring on a large scale and estimated that around 10,000 UK businesses are at risk. He emphasized that industries such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and synthetic biology are particularly targeted China as they seek to gain an advantage in these areas.

McCallum stated that covert activities conducted China, as well as Russia and Iran, are detected intelligence teams on a weekly basis. The implications of these activities are not limited to government secrets or critical infrastructure, but also extend to startup companies, academic research, and individuals who may not consider themselves relevant to national security.

China’s gathering of information is described as being widespread, gathering large amounts of data at a low threshold. McCallum warned that if China were to dominate the next generation of emerging technologies, it could lead to significant damage to British and wider Western interests.

The concern over Chinese industrial espionage has increased over the past decade, with the US considering China as the number one threat to innovation. Christopher Wray, the FBI director, stated that economic espionage and theft of others’ work and ideas are central to China’s national strategy. The FBI is running over 2,000 investigations related to Chinese activity, opening a new case file approximately every 12 hours.

While specific figures were not provided for MI5, the agency has previously mentioned a seven-fold increase in its China case load over the past four years. MI5 has recently become aware of Chinese companies using obfuscated investment and imaginative company structures topass regulations and gain access to technology developed British firms and universities. The agency has also discovered a Chinese company acquiring research data stolen from a top UK university.

The National Security Act, passed into law this year, is expected to result in Chinese agents being tried in British courts, similar to how terrorists are prosecuted. McCallum anticipates that the police, the Crown Prosecution Service, and the courts will increasingly consider the relevance of state threats in their work.

The heads of the intelligence agencies from the Five Eyes countries, including the UK and the US, are meeting representatives from the technology sector to share their warnings about the risks posed state actors. The Five Eyes alliance includes agencies from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

