Teachers in Uttar Pradesh Allegedly Forced Students to Like and Share Instagram Posts

Some primary school teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district have been accused of pressuring their students to like and share posts on Instagram and subscribe to their accounts. The teachers reportedly create content for Instagram while on duty in school and force students to engage with their posts.

Parents of the students who were forced to engage with the Instagram account have approached the District Magistrate (DM) to take action in this matter. The Block Education Officer Gangeshwari Aarti Gupta is currently investigating the allegations.

According to the students, one of the teachers records reels in school and threatens to punish them if they don’t like and share the videos. Additionally, students have alleged that some teachers also make them do household chores such as washing dishes, cooking food, and making tea for them.

Apart from these claims, several students have also complained about not receiving adequate education in the school. They have identified other teachers who allegedly engage in similar behavior while also expressing their concerns about the lack of quality instruction.

The teachers who have been accused of creating videos for social media during school hours are Ambika Goyal, Poonam Singh, and Neetu Kashyap. However, all of them have denied making videos in school and have asserted their dedication to providing a good education to their students.

The investigation into these allegations is ongoing, and the District Magistrate is actively looking into the matter. The parents and students hope that appropriate action will be taken to address their grievances and ensure a better learning environment in the school.

Definitions:

– District Magistrate (DM): The highest-ranking government official in a district, responsible for law and order, development, and administration.

– Block Education Officer: A government official responsible for overseeing the education system at the block level, which consists of a cluster of villages or neighborhoods.

– Instagram Reels: A feature on the social media platform Instagram that allows users to create and share short videos.

– Viral Reels: Videos that have gained significant attention and widespread sharing on social media.

