Uttar Pradesh Police Saves Lives Through Social Media Monitoring

Lucknow: In a remarkable display of intervention and quick action, Uttar Pradesh Police has saved the lives of 321 individuals who expressed suicidal thoughts on social media last year. Through a collaboration with Meta Company, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, the UP Police receives constant alerts via email whenever a citizen posts about suicide on the platforms.

The Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, emphasized that cases of suicide are of utmost priority to the UP Police. They monitor such cases daily and take immediate action to prevent harm. Statistics reveal that the age group most affected suicide in Uttar Pradesh is between 18 and 25 years old.

A dedicated social media team remains vigilant, continuously monitoring for signs of distress and promptly responding to alerts. When alerted about a post related to suicide, the team swiftly directs local police to take action. Their efforts have proven effective in preventing tragedies, such as in the case of an 18-year-old student in Hamirpur who uploaded a video on Instagram depicting himself lying on a railway track. Thanks to the quick response, the youth was saved as trains were halted from both directions.

Similarly, when a 21-year-old student in Shamli posted a suicide-related message on Facebook, an alert was immediately received, and a police team reached the location within minutes to rescue the individual. The social media cell personnel are also trained to provide counseling and support to those in distress.

In addition to suicide prevention, the UP Police also prioritizes combating misinformation and false news on social media platforms. Through their viral news check services, they have successfully debunked 1,147 misleading reports, including both print and video content. In 40 cases, FIRs were lodged to address the dissemination of false information.

By actively monitoring social media platforms for misleading content, analyzing claims, and verifying facts, the UP Police effectively curbs the spread of fake news. This proactive approach ensures public safety and instills confidence in the community.