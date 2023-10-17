UP Police Constable Suspended for Sharing Facebook Post Seeking Donations for Palestinians

A constable from Uttar Pradesh Police has been suspended and is facing a departmental inquiry after sharing a Facebook post seeking donations for Palestinians. The constable, identified as Suhail Ansari, was stationed at the Lakhimpur Kheri police lines and was part of the district police’s drone surveillance team.

The post, which claimed that one repost would equal one US dollar, went viral on WhatsApp groups in Bareilly before being reported to the city police. The information was then relayed to the UP Police headquarters, leading to an inquiry the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Preliminary investigations found that Ansari had shared the post on his Facebook account. The constable claimed that his minor son had accidentally posted it while handling his phone. However, an unnamed senior police officer expressed skepticism, stating that such claims were often made during inquiries.

This incident marks the first time that action has been taken against a UP government official for a social media post related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Last week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the state police to take stringent action against any activity contradicting the center’s views on the issue.

In separate incidents, four students from Aligarh Muslim University were booked for organizing a march in support of the Palestinian cause, and a cleric named Suhail Ansari from Hamirpur was arrested for sharing pro-Palestinian posts and calling for gatherings at a mosque. Additionally, a doctor from Bareilly, Parmendra Maheshwari, is facing charges for making derogatory remarks about Muslims on WhatsApp related to the conflict.

Sources:

– ThePrint