Tragic Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri: Teenage Girl Takes Her Life After Harassment

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl tragically ended her life hanging herself after falling victim to harassment and blackmail. The girl’s obscene videos were made viral on social media a youth named Mohammad Zohid Akhtar and his accomplices, leading to immense mental distress for the victim. The incident highlights the urgent need for safeguarding the well-being and safety of individuals, especially minors, in the online space.

The case, which has garnered significant attention, centers around the Sampoorna Nagar police station precinct. According to reports, Zohid Akhtar deceived the minor Hindu girl into a relationship and secretly recorded explicit videos and pictures of her. Using these incriminating materials, he coerced the victim into converting to Islam and marrying him.

When the victim refused to comply with Zohid Akhtar’s demands, he resorted to sharing her private videos on various social media platforms, causing further humiliation and trauma. The victim’s family has alleged that the accused and his friends had been harassing the girl for some time. The relentless nature of the harassment pushed the vulnerable teenager to take the tragic step of ending her life hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her residence in Sampoorna Nagar on November 2.

The devastated family of the victim confronted Mohammad Zohid Akhtar before the suicide, but the situation escalated when Zohid’s family members physically assaulted them and issued death threats. The grieving family’s refusal to conduct the victim’s last rites, coupled with protests joined locals and activists from Hindu organizations, brought attention to the heinous crime and demanded justice. They called for severe punishment for the perpetrators and the demolition of their houses.

However, after district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Kheri SSP Ganesh Prasad Saha assured the protestors that the accused would be arrested and a fair investigation would be conducted, the grief-stricken family agreed to perform the final rites. The arrest of Zohid Akhtar and the ongoing investigation of three others involved in the case bring some hope for justice.

The incident has also caught the attention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The commission, represented its chairman Priyank Kanoongo, has vowed to investigate the matter and ensure that the culprits face the full extent of the law.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stringent measures to prevent online harassment and protect vulnerable individuals, particularly minors. It calls for collective efforts from authorities, law enforcement agencies, and society as a whole to create a safe and secure environment for everyone. Let us stand united against such heinous crimes and work towards a future free from harassment and exploitation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What led to the teenager’s suicide?



A: The 17-year-old girl took her life after her private and explicit videos were circulated on social media platforms Mohammad Zohid Akhtar and his associates. She had been subjected to harassment and blackmail.

Q: What were the demands made the accused?



A: The accused, Zohid Akhtar, coerced the victim into converting to Islam and marrying him. When she refused, he shared her explicit videos online.

Q: What actions have been taken the authorities?



A: The main accused, Zohid Akhtar, has been arrested, and three others are currently under investigation. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Q: How has the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) responded to the incident?



A: The NCPCR has taken cognizance of the matter and dispatched a team to Lakhimpur Kheri for further investigation. The commission aims to ensure that justice is served and the culprits are held accountable for their actions.