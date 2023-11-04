Dolce Bella Expands with New Brick-and-Mortar Location in Oceanside

Italian gelato and cannoli lovers rejoice! Dolce Bella, the popular kiosk that previously delighted shoppers at Roosevelt Field Mall, is making a comeback with a new brick-and-mortar location in Oceanside. After the success of their gelato and Italian ice catering cart service, founder Brandyn Williams decided to open a larger storefront to accommodate the growing demand for their sweet treats.

The Roosevelt Field Mall kiosk gained a following for its unique gelato flavors, such as cheesecake, hot cocoa, and s’mores. Each scoop was topped with a “Dolce boom” flavor bubble that emitted smoke when popped. Customers also enjoyed classic and creative cannoli options, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, pistachio, and Nutella.

The forthcoming Dolce Bella in Oceanside will continue to offer these beloved favorites while introducing new and exciting creations. Williams hinted at plans for Mountain Dew and Sour Patch Kids-flavored gelato, as well as a Lucky Charms cannoli. The expanded menu will feature a wide variety of cannoli and gelato flavors, adding a unique flair to their sweet offerings.

Before starting Dolce Bella, Williams worked in healthcare administration but found fulfillment in the dessert industry. After the closure of his deli due to the pandemic, he turned to serving frozen treats at events. The popularity of their TikTok videos showcasing their fun and creative approach led to increased attention and a loyal customer base.

While Williams and his team will continue to engage with their followers on social media, they are eagerly preparing to open their Oceanside location on March 1. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Dolce Bella, with plans to expand to other locations in Suffolk, Queens, and beyond.

Whether you’re a gelato fanatic or cannoli enthusiast, Dolce Bella is ready to satisfy your cravings with their unique and flavorful offerings. Be sure to visit their new Oceanside location for a sweet and unforgettable experience.

FAQ

Q: What flavors of gelato does Dolce Bella offer?

A: Dolce Bella offers a variety of gelato flavors, including cheesecake, hot cocoa, s’mores, and many more. They also plan to introduce new and exciting flavors like Mountain Dew and Sour Patch Kids.

Q: What types of cannoli are available at Dolce Bella?

A: Dolce Bella offers both classic and creative cannoli options. Some of the favorites include Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, pistachio, Nutella, and a unique Lucky Charms cannoli.

Q: When will Dolce Bella’s new location in Oceanside open?

A: Dolce Bella’s Oceanside location is set to open on March 1.

Q: Does Dolce Bella have plans to expand to other locations?

A: Yes, Dolce Bella has plans to expand to other locations, including Suffolk, Queens, and potentially even the city in the future. The success of their new Oceanside location is just the beginning of their growth.