Former President Trump Refuses to Testify in Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not testify for a second time in the New York civil fraud trial against him and his company. His decision came as a surprise, as his lawyers had previously stated that he would be taking the witness stand. Instead, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to claim that he had already testified to everything and had nothing more to say.

While Trump’s refusal to testify may come as a setback to the trial, New York Attorney General Letitia James remains unfazed. In a statement, James stated that they have already proven that Trump committed years of financial fraud and that the facts don’t lie.

In other news, the annual Doha Forum, a policy meeting, is set to resume in Qatar today. This year’s gathering has primarily focused on the war in Gaza and its impact on regional security. Qatar, a U.S. ally, played a crucial role in negotiating a temporary cease-fire to secure the release of hostages taken Hamas. However, leaders at the forum believe that the war cannot continue due to its destabilizing effects. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warns that public order is on the verge of breaking down as hunger and disease spread amid Israeli bombardments.

Moreover, the University of Pennsylvania’s president, Liz Magill, resigned over the weekend following criticism for her congressional testimony on campus antisemitism. Magill’s resignation comes after she, along with the presidents of Harvard and MIT, faced backlash for their responses to questions about how their schools were addressing anti-Semitic incidents.

In a groundbreaking development, the FDA has approved the first-ever gene-edited treatment for a human illness. The decision allows for two gene therapies to be used in the treatment of severe sickle cell disease in individuals aged 12 and above. However, while this is an exciting advancement, the treatments are expensive and complex, potentially limiting access for those who need them.

As the holiday season approaches, the temptation to buy gifts is ever-present. It’s important to approach holiday shopping mindfully and stick to a budget to avoid unnecessary financial strain.