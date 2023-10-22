Former UP Police Officer Reinstated and Revoked Within 48 Hours

Former Uttar Pradesh police officer Priyanka Mishra, whose viral Instagram reel with a gun caused controversy in 2021, recently found herself in a whirlwind of events as she was reinstated to the police force in Agra but had her services revoked within the next 48 hours.

Mishra, who initially joined the Uttar Pradesh Police force as a constable in 2020, was suspended after sharing a video on Instagram where she was seen wearing her official police uniform and holding her service pistol. Later, she resigned from her position.

This year, Mishra reapplied to work for the police department. Surprisingly, her job application was approved, and she was posted in Agra. However, Police Commissioner Dr. Preetinder Singh promptly cancelled her appointment, referring to it as a “mistake.”

According to Singh, Mishra had applied for reinstatement due to financial difficulties and her file was forwarded the Joint Director Prosecution for legal advice. Unfortunately, instead of addressing the concerns raised the Joint Director Prosecution, a police department clerk mistakenly passed the reinstatement order on October 18.

Upon reviewing the file, Singh promptly revoked the appointment order, emphasizing the erroneous nature of the situation. It remains unclear why Mishra’s reinstatement was initially approved despite the pending concerns from the Joint Director Prosecution.

The case of Priyanka Mishra highlights the significance of proper administrative oversight and careful consideration during the reinstatement process within the police force. Such instances underline the importance of adhering to protocols and ensuring that the selection and reinstatement processes are conducted meticulously.

