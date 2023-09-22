College Student Shot Dead After Meeting Social Media Friend

A college student in Lucknow was tragically shot dead a man she had befriended on social media. The accused, Aditya Dev Pathak, was arrested and a country-made pistol was recovered from him. The victim, Nishtha, a 23-year-old native of Hardoi, was a third-year student at a private university in Lucknow.

According to the police, Nishtha had come in contact with Pathak through social media. On Wednesday, she went to Pathak’s rented apartment in the Chinhat police station area. An argument occurred between them, which resulted in Pathak shooting Nishtha. He then took her to a hospital and fled from the scene, leaving her there. Unfortunately, Nishtha did not survive the gunshot injury.

The hospital staff alerted the police after discovering that Nishtha had passed away. A case of murder (section 302 of the IPC) has been registered at the Chinhat Police Station.

It is distressing to see such incidents of violence arising from online relationships. It serves as a reminder to exercise caution and be mindful of one’s safety when interacting with strangers on social media platforms. Establishing trust and getting to know someone offline before meeting in person can help prevent such tragic outcomes.

Parents and educational institutions must also play a role in educating young people about online safety and the potential risks associated with meeting strangers through social media. Being aware of the signs of abusive behavior and having open channels of communication can go a long way in preventing such incidents.

