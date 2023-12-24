Resident Doctor Resigns from Canadian Medical Association Board Amid Controversy

A resident doctor at the University of Ottawa has resigned from his position as a board member for the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) following criticism of his pro-Palestinian social media posts. Dr. Yipeng Ge, who had been serving as a resident board member since August, expressed solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war through his posts. However, these posts were received as harmful some members of the medical profession and led to his suspension the university in November.

In a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors, Dr. Ge stated that his relationship with the medical association had become “untenable” and “irreparable” due to the criticism he faced for his social media activity. He alleged that he experienced bullying, harassment, and intimidation from multiple people within the CMA leadership.

The CMA, in response, stated that it accepted Dr. Ge’s decision to step down from the board following a restorative process aimed at repairing relationships. The association reaffirmed its commitment to denouncing antisemitism, anti-Palestinian racism, and Islamophobia in all their forms.

While Dr. Ge defended his posts, stating that they were meant to express solidarity with the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and struggle for human rights, they were interpreted some as antisemitic. A colleague shared the posts publicly and with CMA leadership, leading to further controversy.

Dr. Ge’s resignation comes amid a broader trend of professionals facing repercussions for their social media use during the Israel-Hamas war. At least five medical doctors in Ontario are currently being investigated for potential professional misconduct due to their public views on the conflict.

The controversy surrounding Dr. Ge’s posts highlights the complex and sensitive nature of expressing political opinions on social media platforms, particularly when it comes to conflicts involving deeply divided narratives. As discussions continue, it is crucial to foster open dialogue while also respecting diverse perspectives and recognizing the responsibility that comes with engaging in public discourse.