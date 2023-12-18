Uorfi Javed Calls for Clarity and Support Amid Instagram Account Suspensions

Social media platform Instagram has once again suspended actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed, sparking her frustration with the repeated suspensions. In a strongly worded statement, Uorfi expressed her dissatisfaction with Instagram for continuously disabling her account. However, she is now calling for clarity and support to put an end to these suspensions.

Taking to Instagram, Uorfi shared several images displaying the notice she received from Instagram’s parent company, Meta. The notice stated that her account would be deactivated. Addressing Meta India in her post, Uorfi vented her frustrations, saying, “My account is facing major glitches, got deactivated thrice in a week, my account status shows errors, and other professional dashboards show errors.”

Uorfi further revealed that she receives notifications every time she posts something, notifying her that her post has violated guidelines. These notifications continue to resurface every day, causing confusion and frustration for the actress. She also mentioned the fluctuation in her follower count, stating that it significantly decreases and then increases sporadically, leaving her feeling uncertain about her account’s status.

The response from internet users varied, with some offering support while others were less sympathetic. One user advised Uorfi to delete her account, implying that nobody cares about her online presence. However, Uorfi’s plea for clarity and support garnered sympathetic comments from others.

Instagram enforces guidelines to ensure that the platform remains a welcoming and secure space for all users. Accounts that violate these guidelines may face suspension, warnings, content removal, or even permanent suspension in extreme cases. The guidelines cover various topics including nudity, self-harm, hate speech, and more, aiming to maintain a positive user experience.

Uorfi Javed, known for her collaborations and engaging posts, recently teamed up with Lilly Singh for a quirky Instagram Reel. Despite the challenges she faces with Instagram account suspensions, Uorfi remains determined to navigate social media and continue connecting with her audience.