False Claims of Beheading Babies in Israel-Hamas Conflict Sparked Controversy and Misinformation

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, false claims of babies being decapitated emerged, sparking controversy and a wave of misinformation. The reports largely originated from Israeli soldiers and individuals associated with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). However, the IDF spokesperson stated that while soldiers had discovered decapitated babies, they would not investigate or provide further evidence to support the claim.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson mentioned the discovery of babies and toddlers with their heads decapitated in southern Israel after Hamas’ attack. However, Thursday morning, the Israeli government had not confirmed these claims.

A senior State Department official also clarified that they were not in a position to verify the beheading allegations. The source of the “40 babies beheaded” claims appeared to stem from a viral Israeli news broadcast clip, which did not specifically mention the allegation.

A correspondent from i24NEWS, a privately owned Israeli news outlet, stated in a video that Israeli soldiers had informed her about finding “babies, their heads cut off.” The video garnered over 11 million views.

Despite the lack of confirmation, these claims gained traction on social media, with “Did Hamas kill babies” becoming the most searched phrase related to the war on Google. Even well-known figures like “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp, Senator Ted Cruz, and Representative Mike McCaul shared the allegations.

According to an analysis Marc Owen Jones, an associate professor of Middle East Studies, the “40 babies beheaded” claim received millions of impressions on social media. However, the main accounts propagating these claims were i24NEWS and the official Israel account.

Misinformation expert Jones highlighted that such stories involving babies are emotionally charged and can be used to justify extreme responses. In the volatile information environment surrounding the conflict, claims like these are susceptible to being taken out of context, both intentionally and unintentionally.

Overall, it is essential to verify information before believing and sharing it, particularly during times of conflict where emotions run high and misinformation proliferates.

