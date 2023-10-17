WhatsApp Introduces Password-Less Passkey Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp has recently launched a new security feature that allows Android users to establish a password-less passkey. Following a successful beta testing phase, this feature is now available for users to enhance the security of their WhatsApp accounts.

By using the WhatsApp Passkey feature, Android users can securely log back into their accounts using a passkey that can be unlocked only through face recognition, fingerprint sensor, or PIN. This passkey serves as a confirmation of the user’s identity, ensuring that only authorized devices can access their WhatsApp account.

To set up a passkey, users need to have an Android device running on version 9 or later, a linked Google account, and an active lock screen. Additionally, they should have the latest version of Google Play Store installed on their device. Creating a passkey is a simple process that can be done through the WhatsApp settings. Users can follow the on-screen instructions to generate a passkey and may be prompted to use their device’s screen lock for added security.

It is important to note that currently, this passkey feature is only available for Android users, and iOS users do not have access to it. However, this new feature aims to make traditional passwords redundant, as users can now rely on biometric data for identity confirmation.

Privacy and security have become significant concerns for users of digital apps, and in response to this, Google has also joined the passkey trend. The company recently announced its adoption of passkeys as the default login method for personal accounts, further emphasizing the importance of enhancing security measures.

