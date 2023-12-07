The Etiquette of Tagging Photos: Respecting Privacy in the Digital Age

In the ever-connected digital world, it has become customary to tag friends in photos that we share on social media platforms. We capture moments, whether it’s a delightful meal, a vacation destination, or even a fun-filled party, and feel the need to share them with others. But what happens when a photo of you, enjoying a casual dinner party or engaging in a personal moment, gets circulated on the internet without your consent?

There is an ongoing debate about the need for disclosure when it comes to tagging photos. While some argue that attending a social event implies consent for your photos to be shared, others believe that certain occasions demand more discretion. For instance, during a performance, guests were given warning signs about photography to ensure their privacy. However, not all situations are as forgiving.

Brand events, designed to generate buzz on social media, are expected to involve photography. Attending such an event means accepting the risk of your photos being circulated, whether they are flattering or not. But what about personal, intimate gatherings? According to Ian Malone, a prominent figure in the New York City social scene, hosts should refrain from posting unflattering iPhone pictures of their guests in such cases.

Interestingly, not everyone is overly concerned about their photos being shared. Jade Beguelin, co-founder of skincare brand 4AM, admits to being indifferent about people posting or tagging unflattering photos of her on Instagram. She believes that stories that expire in 24 hours or carousel photos that are not prominently displayed are fair game.

While vanity and the fear of unflattering images are valid concerns, there is a deeper issue at play. Tagging a photo or posting it online can inadvertently expose personal information about someone. For example, a quick post could reveal the truth behind a little white lie about attending a different event. It’s important to consider the potential consequences before sharing a photo of a friend without their knowledge.

In light of the holiday season approaching, here are some ground rules to follow when tagging photos:

1. Don’t Just Look at Yourself: Remember to appreciate the group as a whole in photos and refrain from solely focusing on yourself.

2. If You Are Second Guessing it, Ask: Seek permission from your friends before posting their photos online.

3. Liquid Libations? Be mindful of sharing photos that may expose someone’s personal choices or activities.

4. If You’re a Victim, Don’t be Afraid to Flag the Crime: It’s perfectly acceptable to request the removal of a photo that you find unflattering or uncomfortable.

Respecting the privacy and comfort of others should be a priority, especially in the digital age where everything can be shared and spread within seconds. Let’s embrace a culture of consent and thoughtfulness when it comes to tagging and sharing photos online.