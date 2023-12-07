Netflix Announces New Cast Members for Unstable Season 2

Netflix recently unveiled exciting news about the highly anticipated second season of Unstable. Joining the cast are Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow, bringing fresh energy and talent to the hit series.

Morris, known for his role in New Girl, will portray Peter, the charismatic founder of a biotech start-up. Peter’s presence will ignite an already fierce rivalry between Ellis and Jackson, played Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe, respectively.

Apatow, on the other hand, will take on the role of Georgia, Anna’s ex-stepdaughter turned reluctant Dragon intern. Her character adds a mischievous element to the office dynamic, constantly stirring up trouble and making Anna’s life more challenging.

In addition to these exciting cast additions, Netflix has also confirmed that Fred Armisen will reprise his role as Leslie, Ellis’ board-appointed therapist, in the upcoming season.

Unstable centers around the life of Ellis Dragon, a universally admired and eccentric biotech entrepreneur with a tumultuous emotional journey. His son, Jackson, struggles to save Ellis, his company, and repair their strained relationship, all while attempting to escape the shadow of his larger-than-life father.

Created Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco, Unstable promises to be a captivating eight-episode series. Alongside the new cast members, the show will feature Sian Clifford as Anna, Rachel Marsh as Luna, Emma Ferreira as Ruby, Aaron Branch as Malcolm, and Fred Armisen as Leslie.

Rob Lowe, a veteran actor known for his iconic roles in 1980s films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire, brings his expertise both in front of and behind the camera as an executive producer for the show. With his acclaimed performances in The West Wing and his current role in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lowe brings a wealth of talent and experience to Unstable Season 2.

As fans eagerly await the new season, the addition of Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow to the already impressive ensemble promises a thrilling and unforgettable viewing experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting series.