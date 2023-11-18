Netflix Renews Comedy Series “Unstable” for Season 2, Welcomes New Showrunner

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the comedy series “Unstable” for a highly anticipated Season 2. Starring Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, the show quickly gained popularity after its debut on the streaming platform in March. However, along with the renewal comes a significant change behind the scenes, as Andrew Gurland steps in as the new showrunner and executive producer, replacing co-creator Victor Fresco.

Excitement and gratitude emanated from the Lowes, who expressed their joy in a statement: “It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of ‘Unstable.’ Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.”

The father-son duo not only co-created “Unstable” but also continue to serve as executive producers alongside Gurland and Sean Clements. Additionally, Claire Scanlon takes on the roles of director and executive producer.

“Unstable” revolves around the life of Ellis Dragon, portrayed Rob Lowe, a charismatic yet emotionally unstable biotech entrepreneur determined to make a positive impact on the world. Ellis’s son, Jackson Dragon, played John Owen Lowe, finds himself in stark contrast to his larger-than-life father. Jackson embarks on a journey to save Ellis and their strained relationship while also trying to escape the shadow cast his father’s enigmatic presence.

In addition to the captivating father-son duo, the series also features an ensemble cast, including Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch.

With his previous experience in creating compelling comedic series like FX’s “Married,” Gurland is expected to inject fresh energy and ideas into “Unstable.” His creative vision has also been evident in recent shows such as Apple’s “Platonic,” Hulu’s “Reboot,” and Netflix’s “Friends From College.”

The highly anticipated Season 2 of “Unstable” is set to commence production in the coming weeks in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, offering viewers yet another humorous and heartfelt exploration of the complexities of family dynamics and personal growth.

