Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow Join Cast of New Netflix Series

Netflix has announced the addition of Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow to the cast of their upcoming comedy series. Morris, known for his role in “Fargo,” will play the charismatic founder of a biotech start-up, while Apatow, who recently starred in her father’s film “The Bubble,” will portray a troublemaker intern. The series, titled “Unstable,” is created Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco.

The show revolves around an eccentric biotech entrepreneur named Ellis Dragon, played Rob Lowe, who is beloved all but is struggling emotionally. His son Jackson, played Lowe’s real-life son John Owen Lowe, is the complete opposite of his father. The storyline follows Jackson as he tries to save his father’s company while also repairing their strained relationship.

Fred Armisen will also reprise his guest-starring role as Leslie, Ellis’s therapist who is desperate for his approval. With Morris’s character entering the picture as the founder of a rival company, tensions between Ellis and Jackson escalate even further.

Iris Apatow’s character, Georgia, adds additional complications to the mix. As Anna’s ex-stepdaughter and an unwilling intern at Dragon’s company, Georgia takes pleasure in making Anna’s life more difficult whenever possible.

The returning cast includes Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch. The show is created Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco, with Andrew Gurland serving as showrunner. Claire Scanlon is also on board as an executive producer and director.

The addition of Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow brings fresh talent to the series. Morris has showcased his acting abilities in “Fargo” and the Hulu series “Woke,” while Apatow impressed audiences with her performances in “The Bubble” and the Netflix series “Love.” Audiences can look forward to seeing their dynamic performances in “Unstable.”

As production gets underway, “Unstable” promises to be a hilarious and entertaining series that explores the complexities of family relationships and the cutthroat world of biotech entrepreneurship.